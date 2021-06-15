Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 3,073 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 814.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 577,066 shares of company stock worth $26,034,899. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

