Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,744 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,294. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.