Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,590 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of CDW worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,688 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

