Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,946 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $197,991,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

NYSE:EFX opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

