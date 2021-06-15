Mizuho Increases Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $51.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.