Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 248,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Moderna by 661.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Moderna by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

MRNA opened at $207.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $227.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,114,955 shares of company stock valued at $278,945,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.