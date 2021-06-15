Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $45.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,615. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,573 shares of company stock valued at $21,277,919. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,407,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

