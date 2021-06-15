Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 886.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $15.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.62. 625,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.51. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

