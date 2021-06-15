Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

MTEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $500.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,595,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,316,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,504,031.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth $134,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

