MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.46 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00004697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $123.19 million and $2.46 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,904.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.87 or 0.06309804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.64 or 0.01555328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00431100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00144501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.31 or 0.00687419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00420209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005969 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00040579 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

