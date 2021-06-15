MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,807 shares of company stock valued at $109,657,287. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $346.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

