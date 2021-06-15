MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.380–1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $771 million-784 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.65 million.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.430–0.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $345.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,092. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Argus raised MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.25.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,488,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,807 shares of company stock valued at $109,657,287. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.