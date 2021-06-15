Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $28.86 Average PT from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $8,329,136.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 575,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,062,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

