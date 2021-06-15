Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.71.

NYSE:LLY opened at $226.10 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.