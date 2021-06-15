Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $274.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $322.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.22 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

