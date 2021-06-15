Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock opened at $207.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $952,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,881.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,955 shares of company stock valued at $278,945,166. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

