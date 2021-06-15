Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 3,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,527.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,528.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,357.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

