Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

