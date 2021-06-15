Morgan Stanley Increases Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target to GBX 185

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 143.33 ($1.87).

HAS traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 169 ($2.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -338.00.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

