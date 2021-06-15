Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:IIF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth about $305,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.