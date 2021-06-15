Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.38%.

MPAA opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $460.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.83.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

