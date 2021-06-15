Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 907,300 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the May 13th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MOXC opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21. Moxian has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moxian in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Moxian during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Moxian during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Moxian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

