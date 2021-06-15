MyNeighborAlice Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $5.63 or 0.00014160 BTC on major exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $98.03 million and $30.87 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00792526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.57 or 0.07959202 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars.

