MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 2,583.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 2,520.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 115,974 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.