NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NNXPF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. 39,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

