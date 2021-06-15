National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the May 13th total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 32.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 3,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,648. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

