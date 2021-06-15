National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of NNN opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 775.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,794 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

