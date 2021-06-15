NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Down 30.5% in May

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 750,900 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after buying an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

