Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $120.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.39. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

