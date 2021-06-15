Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 195 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.