Navellier & Associates Inc Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $435.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

