Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases New Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after buying an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

