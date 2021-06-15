Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 1,077 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

