Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $44.46 on Friday. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navistar International during the first quarter worth $224,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 185.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 940,257 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter valued at about $2,289,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

