NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $942.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after buying an additional 122,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

