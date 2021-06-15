Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

