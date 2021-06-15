NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 41.8% in May

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 13th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

