NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-47 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NPCE traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 1,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,799. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

In other news, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 in the last three months.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

