New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Given New C$0.39 Price Target at Fundamental Research

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.39 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CVE NAM remained flat at $C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 208,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,345. The company has a current ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 21.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a P/E ratio of -31.00.
New Age Metals Company Profile
