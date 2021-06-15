New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Given New C$0.39 Price Target at Fundamental Research

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.39 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE NAM remained flat at $C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 208,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,345. The company has a current ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 21.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a P/E ratio of -31.00.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

