New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,877 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,957 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

