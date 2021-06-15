New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259,403 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45,104.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,706,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 44.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

