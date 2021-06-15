New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 172,800 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,577,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,107 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

