Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGY traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,618. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

