Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Up 3.4%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 1,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 596,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 987.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 201,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

