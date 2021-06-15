Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the May 13th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

