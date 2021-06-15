NEXT (NEXT) Trading Up 10% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 10% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $738,283.23 and $947.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.42 or 0.00435873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

