NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,556,561 shares.The stock last traded at $5.54 and had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

