Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Plans $0.27 Semi-Annual Dividend

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.272 per share on Monday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

NDGPY opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.96.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

