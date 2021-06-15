Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Plans $0.27 Semi-Annual Dividend

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.272 per share on Monday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.
NDGPY opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.96.
About Nine Dragons Paper
