Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,655 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

BDN opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

