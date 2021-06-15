Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) fell 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58. 1,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 190,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The firm has a market cap of $823.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,640 shares of company stock valued at $819,940 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after purchasing an additional 481,337 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nkarta by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

